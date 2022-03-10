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Parasite cleansing from vaxx, transmission, and child heart attacks
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129 views • March 10, 2022
Parasite cleansing from vaxx, transmission, and child heart attacks
"Dr Jane Ruby answered questions from the audience regarding the parasitic Pfizer jabs, children dying from heart attacks, and more. Dr. Jane gave details on the Pfizer parasites, and the potential transmission of the vaccine through touch and inhalation.
source:
StewPeters.tv
"Dr Jane Ruby answered questions from the audience regarding the parasitic Pfizer jabs, children dying from heart attacks, and more. Dr. Jane gave details on the Pfizer parasites, and the potential transmission of the vaccine through touch and inhalation.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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