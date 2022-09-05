Dozens of Ukrainian troops attempt an advance in Kherson.

As we stated in our analysis a few weeks ago, this is simply insane to attempt over flatlands — expectedly, they were picked up by Russian Armed Forces recon units & an Airstrike was immediately called.

They were all neutralized.

Reminds me of the pointless offensives in WW1, mass infantry advances over the top, to only get mowed down by machine guns in the mud in no-man's land.



Source @ASB Military News