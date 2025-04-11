"We expect to Survive for another 5,000 Years" - Victor Gao's response to smug British reporter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We don't care! China has been here for 5,000 years. Most of the time, there was no United States, and we survived. And if the United States wants to bully China, we will deal with the situation without the United States. And we expect to survive for another 5,000 years.”
—Victor Gao
There's only one way to speak to smug British reporters—and this is a perfect example.