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#185: Our Broken Medical System | Ricky Varandas
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Host of “The Ripple Effect Podcast” and co-host of “The Union of the Unwanted”, Ricky Varandas, stops by to discuss the work that he has been doing with doctors and scientists to get the word out about what is happening in the medical industry.

It is no secret that the authoritarians have captured the pharmaceutical industry in order to create a society built on a rotten foundation of global mandatory vaccinations and a neverending injection schedule tied to a social credit system.

Ricky describes what his group of experts that work in the medical field is seeing all over the world, and what they think the future will look like if guys like Fauci and Gates are able to continue with their plan for global enslavement through medical decree.

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