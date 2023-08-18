X22 Report - Mark Finchem - We Are Facing An Existential Election Threat, Transparency Is The Only Way

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation bringing us up to date of the court cases. The [DS] cheated in the election and the people are now seeing the rigging. The people are fighting back. The only way to win against this existential election threat is to expose the threat and have the people fight back against it. The elections belong to the people and the people must have a transparent election.

