X22 Report - Mark Finchem - We Are Facing An Existential Election Threat, Transparency Is The Only Way
Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation bringing us up to date of the court cases. The [DS] cheated in the election and the people are now seeing the rigging. The people are fighting back. The only way to win against this existential election threat is to expose the threat and have the people fight back against it. The elections belong to the people and the people must have a transparent election.

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial reportmark finchem

