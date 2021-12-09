© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Flu SHOT, Vaccine Detox, Green Juice
Follow
2
Share
Report
188 views • December 09, 2021
Good morning beloved Warriors. How are you all doing?
I'm doing a 5 weeks juice/smoothie Cleanse. Who wants to join me? Let's do this together. Keep This Temple Clean.
I do have a private group on Facebook, for women only. It's called: Women Of Fitness.
Measurements:
Arms, legs, thighs, bust, waist, butt, hips, Weight. take pictures of Before & after
Ok. Let's do this. This is the recipe for the week. I do all my juice & smoothie on the weekend. I stack my fridge with my juice/smoothie for the week. I drink 3- 4 jars (16 oz each jar) daily. I will upload one new video a week with a new recipe. Please take before & after pictures, take your measurements. We will weigh ourselves once a week and take measurements.
https://youtu.be/ytszBEzwfag
I'm doing a 5 weeks juice/smoothie Cleanse. Who wants to join me? Let's do this together. Keep This Temple Clean.
I do have a private group on Facebook, for women only. It's called: Women Of Fitness.
Measurements:
Arms, legs, thighs, bust, waist, butt, hips, Weight. take pictures of Before & after
Ok. Let's do this. This is the recipe for the week. I do all my juice & smoothie on the weekend. I stack my fridge with my juice/smoothie for the week. I drink 3- 4 jars (16 oz each jar) daily. I will upload one new video a week with a new recipe. Please take before & after pictures, take your measurements. We will weigh ourselves once a week and take measurements.
https://youtu.be/ytszBEzwfag
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.