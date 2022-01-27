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LAWYER TOM RENZ - IMPLICITLY BIASED JUDGES WAKING UP TO COVID MADNESS
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152 views • January 27, 2022
LAWYER TOM RENZ - IMPLICITLY BIASED JUDGES WAKING UP TO COVID MADNESS
“Nothing will be accomplished in the courts, nothing. The NWO has done its work pretty well, they own the judicial system, they have all the right judges in their pocket, all the right legislators. I hate to say it but most lawyers, maybe this one is an exception, will play along with the deep state “rule book” and kick all this around in court, make a fortune, coming up with at the end no results for the people, ie, we lose -” Stratcaptain66 OR we People will start hanging traitors & criminals
source:
Alex Newman
“Nothing will be accomplished in the courts, nothing. The NWO has done its work pretty well, they own the judicial system, they have all the right judges in their pocket, all the right legislators. I hate to say it but most lawyers, maybe this one is an exception, will play along with the deep state “rule book” and kick all this around in court, make a fortune, coming up with at the end no results for the people, ie, we lose -” Stratcaptain66 OR we People will start hanging traitors & criminals
source:
Alex Newman
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