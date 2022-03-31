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BREAKING: DR. YOUNG REVEALS GRAPHENE, ALUMINIUM, LNP CAPSIDS, PARASITE IN 4 VACCINES
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163 views • March 31, 2022
Absolutely bombshell and major reveals on what is in the vaccines, with use of electron and other kinds of microscopy from original research by Dr. Robert Young and his team, confirming what the La Quinta Columna researchers found---toxic nanometallic content with cytotoxic and genotoxic effects as well as an identified parasite. This is major revelation: please stay tuned for a major article reporting this at ECC, meanwhile please share this video widely!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
WATCH NEWSBREAK ON BRIGHTEON, RUMBLE, ODYSEE IF ANY ISSUES HERE:
https://www.brighteon.com/41a5a50b-5369-4ccc-8f65-1d2ddbcbf3c4
https://rumble.com/vlonug-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines.html
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-133--Dr.-Robert-Young:b
ARTICLE ON NEWSBREAK 133:
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odessy Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Support the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young at: https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
WATCH NEWSBREAK ON BRIGHTEON, RUMBLE, ODYSEE IF ANY ISSUES HERE:
https://www.brighteon.com/41a5a50b-5369-4ccc-8f65-1d2ddbcbf3c4
https://rumble.com/vlonug-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines.html
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Newsbreak-133--Dr.-Robert-Young:b
ARTICLE ON NEWSBREAK 133:
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odessy Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Support the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young at: https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
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