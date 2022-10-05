U.S. Secretary of Defense: China Is Setting Up ‘New Normal’ Military Activities Around Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1swk0f04
10/03/2022 In an interview with CNN broadcast on October 2, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that China is changing its mode of action, which the US called a ‘new normal’ for military activities around Taiwan