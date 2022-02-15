Be The Healer In Your Home Bonus Webinar - by Dr Jennifer Daniels (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.25.16)

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NOTE: Panama Hands on Learning Program No Longer Offered; Now Offering Online Home Healers Program.
https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
Dr Daniels Total Health Accelerator Course
Never Call 911! Get the inside scoop from Dr Daniels on how to heal yourself at home and never have to call 911 again
17 Modules + Recipes
Once payment is made you will receive an email from "Vitality's School" with your log in information
This course does NOT include live support.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578