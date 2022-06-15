WHAT IS YOUR BEST DESIRED OUTCOME?

Jun 13, 2022





Hi friends, this is a video that I did this morning for my LIVING SWELL channel here on youtube, but the examples I give can help you with the tyrants, so I'm airing it here as well. Hope you ENJOY!





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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.





ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

Promoting human rights, civil rights, animal welfare and natural healthy living.

www.thehealthyamerican.org