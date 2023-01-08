Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 ‘Riccardo Bosi is ‘a nut’: John Flint won’t let him, or AustraliaOne go, wasting space in the rag called the ‘West Australian’ MVI_9354-5merged
36 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a day ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7001f4cc-22db-47c8-8d0d-0524804daa80

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b6e7e0fa-4794-4dc2-92b2-27e566d836d0

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5987575c-862e-4f22-ae32-0aa0c8a7b1ea

The West Australian, 23rd December 2022 edition, has given precious space, in ‘Page 13 Opinion’, to the infamous ‘Senior Journalist’, John Flint, to strut his disconnected-to-reality stuff. He won’t let go of Riccardo Bosi, who he calls a ‘nut’. This indicates that Flint’s masters know Bosi is on target, and they want him discredited at every turn. Flint’s Walkley Award must be under his pillow, lending some ethereal empowerment to him, keeping him doing his puppet master’s bidding. Despite the evidence screaming from the rooftops that our governments are trampling on human rights, using, for now, health issues as an excuse, Flint continues, through his drivel, to herald his biases to anyone unfortunate enough to read his articles. Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of John Flint, and others.

Keywords
current eventspoliticshuman rightsfamily valueslockdownscovid-19 vaccinationssunday timesaustralia onetony lambertjohn flintriccardo bosisaving australiaparliamentary improvementlegislated rightscanberra ralliesmedical freedom of choice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket