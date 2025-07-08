An RV park was swept away in Kerrville, Texas during flood - 104 confirmed dead, rescue efforts continue

Texas flood death toll passes 100

104 confirmed dead as search and rescue efforts continue

VIDEO: Scenes of devastation after an RV park was swept away in Kerrville.

Adding, other Texas counties were affected and deaths from flood:

Widespread flash flooding across Central Texas, including the Texas Hill Country, has claimed the lives of dozens of people over the past few days. In Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties, a total of 14 people have been confirmed dead since the rain began on the Fourth of July.

