An RV park was swept away in Kerrville, Texas during flood - 104 confirmed dead, rescue efforts continue

Texas flood death toll passes 100
104 confirmed dead as search and rescue efforts continue
VIDEO: Scenes of devastation after an RV park was swept away in Kerrville.
Adding, other Texas counties were affected and deaths from flood:
Widespread flash flooding across Central Texas, including the Texas Hill Country, has claimed the lives of dozens of people over the past few days. In Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties, a total of 14 people have been confirmed dead since the rain began on the Fourth of July.
Williamson County identifies 2nd flood victim; Burnet County confirms 5th death