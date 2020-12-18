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Major happenings are all hiding behind the Election Theater
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202 views • December 18, 2020
Trump is not the Messiah nor is he an outsider. He is playing his role like all who preceded him. Pay attention to what he is successfully doing and what is remaining unchanged. His reason for being in this time and place is clear if you look closely.
The web is intricate while at the same time very basic. Look around. It is everywhere and explains nearly every bit of ugliness on Earth.
The web is intricate while at the same time very basic. Look around. It is everywhere and explains nearly every bit of ugliness on Earth.
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