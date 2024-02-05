ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Monday 2/5/24 • SO-CALLED “BORDER BILL” News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

REPUBLICAN TREASON! SO-CALLED “BORDER BILL” GIVES BIDEN DICTATORIAL POWERS IN ALL MATTERS CONCERNING BORDER! MUST-WATCH/SHARE BROADCAST!

Meanwhile Tucker Carlson is in Moscow reportedly set to interview Putin as insane Democrat Senator Schumer threatens to send troops to fight Russia if new border deal fails!

Alex Jones is LIVE right now & taking YOUR calls to deliver full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear including the latest on the 14 Governors who joined the border convoy protest at Eagle Pass as illegal invasion crisis worsens!





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson