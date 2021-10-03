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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY #39 - AUSTRALIA'S MORAL LOW - WAKINGTHEFUTURE
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40 views • October 03, 2021
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Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-39
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In this episode
Regular guest, Pat and Joel of WakingTheFuture (WTF) stop by the show to unpack the moral dilemma facing individuals from all walks of life, who
are trying to navigate the bullying and coercion by authorities, hell bent on draconian vaccine mandates.
Show links:
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To reach WAKING THE FUTURE head to the following links:
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-970307
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Join PLannedilLusion on Telegram - https://t.me/PlannediLusion
https://www.instagram.com/plannedillusion/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-39
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
Regular guest, Pat and Joel of WakingTheFuture (WTF) stop by the show to unpack the moral dilemma facing individuals from all walks of life, who
are trying to navigate the bullying and coercion by authorities, hell bent on draconian vaccine mandates.
Show links:
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To reach WAKING THE FUTURE head to the following links:
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-970307
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Join PLannedilLusion on Telegram - https://t.me/PlannediLusion
https://www.instagram.com/plannedillusion/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
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