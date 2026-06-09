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Force of Nature
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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Shattered Dreams Poetry

 

‘Force Of Nature’

 

I’m setting the poetry from “Shattered Dreams” a book of poetry for women who are divorcing a narcissist, into visual graphics and videos. If you’ve ever found yourself in an abusive situation, with no way out, these are for you. They were written for women, but men like them too, as there are many men who’ve been in a relationship with narcissistic women.

Also, check out my new book series:

 

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

 

Happy Healing!

 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

 

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

I made Book one ‘A Safe Haven’ e-book

FREE FOR 90 DAYS,

SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for All Your Support!

Keywords
end timesfree bookdystopian fictionforce of natureyou hold the keyrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomnarcissistic abuse recoverya safe haventhe hourglass flipsranch havengods menintriguing truthis there any safe placekinetic christian fictionshattered dreams poetrytaking back your life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy