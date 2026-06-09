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Shattered Dreams Poetry
‘Force Of Nature’
I’m setting the poetry from “Shattered Dreams” a book of poetry for women who are divorcing a narcissist, into visual graphics and videos. If you’ve ever found yourself in an abusive situation, with no way out, these are for you. They were written for women, but men like them too, as there are many men who’ve been in a relationship with narcissistic women.
Also, check out my new book series:
Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.
Happy Healing!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2
Drop a comment & let me know what you think!
If you’re behind – start reading now
I made Book one ‘A Safe Haven’ e-book
FREE FOR 90 DAYS,
SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.
Thanks for All Your Support!