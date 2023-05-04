Create New Account
Mike Pompeo said that the NYPD was trying to negotiate, like trying to arrange meetings between the Chinese officials and NYPD, the toppest decision maker
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2fytlf75ba
迈克-蓬佩奥先生谈到的关于纽约警察局，这些中共间谍，为了中共官员与纽约市警局高层之间的人际关系，经常从中运作各种的勾兑谈判，安排各种交流聚会。他们还慷慨捐献并提供各种帮助，从中建立自己在美国社区中的人脉网络。这就是中共统战部，海外统战工作内容之一

Mike Pompeo said that the NYPD was trying to negotiate, like trying to arrange meetings between the Chinese officials and NYPD, the toppest decision maker. That's exactly what they do.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JoshReid #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedonwtheccp

