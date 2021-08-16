BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Genomic Investigation of Dogs and Exploring how to Treat Genetic Diseases in Animals with Adam Boyko
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • August 16, 2021
How can learning about your dog's DNA help keep them in better health? By pinpointing specific markers for possible disorders or diseases, preemptive medical attention can be given as needed.

Listen up to learn:

How canine DNA matches up with that of humans
What differentiates breeds of dogs
The percentage of dogs that die of cancer

Adam Boyko, the co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Embark Veterinary & Associate Professor at Cornell University, shares his work with genomic data to improve dogs' health.

By studying the canine DNA sequence and applying techniques previously used for recording human DNA data, many points of information can be gained. From coat type to possible diseases, the more the genome is explored, the better we can understand our furry friends.

Using similar techniques to the 23andMe model, previously mysterious portions of the dog genome can be demystified and studied. Complicated genomic points of information often cause complex diseases and traits present in dogs.

For more information, visit embarkvet.com.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
genesgenetic diseasesgenomic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
Analysis of Federal Survey Data Finds Higher Odds of Autism, ADHD Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Children

Analysis of Federal Survey Data Finds Higher Odds of Autism, ADHD Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Children

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Link Regular Coffee Drinking to Changes in Gut, Metabolism, Liver and Brain

Studies Link Regular Coffee Drinking to Changes in Gut, Metabolism, Liver and Brain

Coco Somers
Immunologist warns COVID response corrupted medical science

Immunologist warns COVID response corrupted medical science

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy