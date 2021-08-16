The Genomic Investigation of Dogs and Exploring how to Treat Genetic Diseases in Animals with Adam Boyko

How can learning about your dog's DNA help keep them in better health? By pinpointing specific markers for possible disorders or diseases, preemptive medical attention can be given as needed.



Listen up to learn:



How canine DNA matches up with that of humans

What differentiates breeds of dogs

The percentage of dogs that die of cancer



Adam Boyko, the co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Embark Veterinary & Associate Professor at Cornell University, shares his work with genomic data to improve dogs' health.



By studying the canine DNA sequence and applying techniques previously used for recording human DNA data, many points of information can be gained. From coat type to possible diseases, the more the genome is explored, the better we can understand our furry friends.



Using similar techniques to the 23andMe model, previously mysterious portions of the dog genome can be demystified and studied. Complicated genomic points of information often cause complex diseases and traits present in dogs.



For more information, visit embarkvet.com.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C