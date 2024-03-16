Create New Account
'There are a lot of Corroborating Details': Matt Taibbi | Rob Schmitt
Newsmax | 'There are a lot of corroborating details': Matt Taibbi. On Friday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" independent journalist, Matt Taibbi joined to discuss the lack of standards in the media, talked about more details in the alleged Biden family corruption, and more on NEWSMAX.

Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.

rob schmittnewsmaxmatt taibbi

