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Original Reset Safe Zone and Agricultural Land Grabs
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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253 views • February 11, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
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Where would one of the Grand Solar Minimum safe zones be, the answer is the exact spot a fertile land grab is happening in the Caucuses. Mt Ararat to the south flat plains and the first planting of vineyards spoken about through texts which has been in continuous production for 8000 years. History does repeat. Valuable land indeed.

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