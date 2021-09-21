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Satan's COVID-19 Coronavirus weapon Draco gene snake bite vaccine coagulates blood like snake venom
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293 views • September 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). Louisa, one of our Pleiadian allies against the Satanist Dracos, was showing the following video of how their vaccine venom coagulates the blood so that you cannot suck it out, just like Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera alien forefather “Anu of the Anunaki” “snake in the Garden of Eden” snake venom also coagulates the blood so that you cannot suck it out. She also explains how their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Satanists’ god Satan Lucifer used Coronavirus, which means “crown,” and the spike protein “thorn” nanite prion contagion, in order to mock our “Savior” the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God Jesus, whom they drove a thorn crown into his head when they crucified him on the cross. The COVID-19 biochemical weapon “Mark of the Beast” “crown of thorn” is Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” pervert molester ascended master fallen angel devils and their Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elites” pointing their middle finger at our “Father in Heaven” the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH to say that they are going to genetically alter all his Christian children and his human homo-sapiens specie into their fallen angel snake genes’ transhumanism Borg COVID-19 vaccine “Mark of the Beast” zombie slaves and destroy his Creation, just like they did in Noah’s Atlantis days; and this time he won’t be able to bring his great flood to destroy them because the rainbow (which his Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch LGBTPB “Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality” orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” use as their “Sodom & Gomorrah” bisexual nephilim “gay lesbian rainbow symbol”) was given by God as a symbol of “love and peace between God and humans” and that “he will never judge the earth with a flood again.” They are removing the blue and ultraviolet light in the rainbow, using their chemtrail aluminum molecules that heats up the atmosphere (which they use their fake “global warming” nephilim propaganda to cover up), which God placed in the rainbow to block out and sanitize these negative energy demonic entities and infrared UFOs from the earth, and make it hospitable for the pervert molesting ascended master fallen angel devils and the “jail break” Saturn abyss prison’s most evil fallen angel devils that they will be releasing who love radiation, and make it a hostile atmosphere for God’s human homo-sapiens specie. They are destroying and changing God’s earth, along with God’s humans, and they will replace it with all the Antarctic Black Shield facility vampires and werewolves and wendigos and Nagas and Medusas and centaurs and dinosaurs and zombies and wraiths and dementors, and the Saturn abyss Azkaban prison fallen angel devils and xenomorph armies and Warg armies and Godzilla titans. End of transmission…
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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