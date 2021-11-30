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The Dangers of Dental Amalgam (Mercury poisoning Silver fillings problems side effects removal)
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47 views • November 30, 2021
Millions of people have dental amalgam silver fillings implanted in their teeth. Dental amalgam is the most commonly used material to repair cavities. Amalgams are a mixture of mercury, zinc, tin, and copper. Amalgam fillings contain 50% mercury and only 20 to 35% silver. Mercury is highly toxic and causes serious health problems!
http://relfe.com/wp/health/great-dangers-mercury-amalgam-fillings http://yourhealthbase.com/amalgams.html
Mercury vapor escapes from amalgam fillings and is inhaled and swallowed. This causes low-level mercury poisoning in the body. The amount of mercury in the brain is directly linked to the number and the size of amalgam fillings. Mercury passes through the placental barrier and even enters the mother's breast milk! Mercury affects body chemistry and disrupts organs. http://wholebodymed.com/dentistry/mercury-silver-fillings-science
Symptoms of mercury poisoning include auto-immune diseases, mental disorders, migraines, cancer, insomnia, arthritis, depression, oral lesions, infertility, birth defects, stomach pains, memory loss, autism, developmental disorders, ADHD, anxiety, mood changes, asthma, allergies, etc. Dental
Amalgam videos:
http://doctoroz.com/episode/are-your-silver-fillings-making-you-sick
http://justwatch.com/us/movie/mercury-undercover
http://youtube.com/MercuryExposure
Dental amalgams were first introduced in 1833 but many dentists refused to implant them because of the mercury. In 1843, the American Society of Dental Surgeons declared the use of dental amalgam malpractice(!) and forced its members to abstain from using amalgams.
Proponents of amalgam continued to claim that dental amalgam was safe because it was supposedly inert in the filling. Since dental amalgam fillings were less expensive and easier to work with than gold fillings, it wasn't long before dental amalgams were routinely used by most dentists.
In 1926 Dr. Alfred Stock proved that mercury vapor escapes from amalgam fillings and that this could cause serious health damage. The American Dental Association (ADA) vigorously defended dental amalgams its widespread use was continued.
http://wholebodymed.com/dentistry/history-amalgam-mercury-fillings
In 1986, the ADA finally admitted that mercury vapor escapes from the amalgam fillings but remained adamant that amalgams were safe, and in 1986 made it unethical(!) for dentists to inform patients of the health risks of amalgams or to recommend removal of amalgams...
In 2008 the FDA finally admitted in 2008 that dental amalgam can cause health problems. http://naturalnews.com/024993_mercury_FDA_the.html
Norway, Denmark, and Sweden have banned the use of mercury fillings and many dental schools no longer teach amalgam placement. Germany, Canada, and California require mercury toxicity warnings to be given to pregnant women.
There are much healthier alternatives to dental amalgam such as composite resin (white) fillings, porcelain, and glass ionomers but make sure they don't contain added fluoride or BPA! Gold is not a healthy alternative as it will produce electrical currents within your mouth.
Improve your health by having your amalgam fillings removed! https://wholebodymed.com/dentistry/dental-testimonials
Amalgam removal should be done SAFELY!
Use a dentist who specializes in safe removal. Mercury vapors escape during the removal process. It is essential that you are properly protected! http://sarkissiandds.com/articles/1001.html
Don't use a dentist who still implants amalgam fillings in other patients as this causes second-hand mercury vapor.
Mercury-free, mercury-safe and holistic dentists:
http://toxicteeth.org/dentistsDoctorsProducts.aspx
http://iabdm.org/location/
http://dentalwellness4u.com/freeservices/find_dentists.html
http://holisticdental.org/find-a-holistic-dentist
http://iaomt.org
Remove heavy metals and other toxins with Zeolite, a 100% natural mineral. http://thegoodinside.com/6-big-health-benefits-of-zeolite http://youtube.com/view_play_list?p=1FE7FFE93593A517
Chelation therapy can also remove heavy metals from the body. http://awakennutrition.com/cleanse-home
http://evenbetternow.com/autism.asp
http://awakennutrition.com/about-chelation
http://awakennutrition.com/testimonial
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More information:
http://mercuryexposure.info
http://mercuryfreenow.com
http://rescuedentist.co.nz/amalgam
http://naturaldentistry.us/our-stance-on-the-hot-dental-topics http://alternativesmagazine.com/41/rubin.html
http://talkinternational.com
http://toxicteeth.org
http://healingcancernaturally.com/toxic-root-canals-amalgam-etc.html http://dentalmercuryvictims.blogspot.com
http://curezone.com/dental
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
http://relfe.com/wp/health/great-dangers-mercury-amalgam-fillings http://yourhealthbase.com/amalgams.html
Mercury vapor escapes from amalgam fillings and is inhaled and swallowed. This causes low-level mercury poisoning in the body. The amount of mercury in the brain is directly linked to the number and the size of amalgam fillings. Mercury passes through the placental barrier and even enters the mother's breast milk! Mercury affects body chemistry and disrupts organs. http://wholebodymed.com/dentistry/mercury-silver-fillings-science
Symptoms of mercury poisoning include auto-immune diseases, mental disorders, migraines, cancer, insomnia, arthritis, depression, oral lesions, infertility, birth defects, stomach pains, memory loss, autism, developmental disorders, ADHD, anxiety, mood changes, asthma, allergies, etc. Dental
Amalgam videos:
http://doctoroz.com/episode/are-your-silver-fillings-making-you-sick
http://justwatch.com/us/movie/mercury-undercover
http://youtube.com/MercuryExposure
Dental amalgams were first introduced in 1833 but many dentists refused to implant them because of the mercury. In 1843, the American Society of Dental Surgeons declared the use of dental amalgam malpractice(!) and forced its members to abstain from using amalgams.
Proponents of amalgam continued to claim that dental amalgam was safe because it was supposedly inert in the filling. Since dental amalgam fillings were less expensive and easier to work with than gold fillings, it wasn't long before dental amalgams were routinely used by most dentists.
In 1926 Dr. Alfred Stock proved that mercury vapor escapes from amalgam fillings and that this could cause serious health damage. The American Dental Association (ADA) vigorously defended dental amalgams its widespread use was continued.
http://wholebodymed.com/dentistry/history-amalgam-mercury-fillings
In 1986, the ADA finally admitted that mercury vapor escapes from the amalgam fillings but remained adamant that amalgams were safe, and in 1986 made it unethical(!) for dentists to inform patients of the health risks of amalgams or to recommend removal of amalgams...
In 2008 the FDA finally admitted in 2008 that dental amalgam can cause health problems. http://naturalnews.com/024993_mercury_FDA_the.html
Norway, Denmark, and Sweden have banned the use of mercury fillings and many dental schools no longer teach amalgam placement. Germany, Canada, and California require mercury toxicity warnings to be given to pregnant women.
There are much healthier alternatives to dental amalgam such as composite resin (white) fillings, porcelain, and glass ionomers but make sure they don't contain added fluoride or BPA! Gold is not a healthy alternative as it will produce electrical currents within your mouth.
Improve your health by having your amalgam fillings removed! https://wholebodymed.com/dentistry/dental-testimonials
Amalgam removal should be done SAFELY!
Use a dentist who specializes in safe removal. Mercury vapors escape during the removal process. It is essential that you are properly protected! http://sarkissiandds.com/articles/1001.html
Don't use a dentist who still implants amalgam fillings in other patients as this causes second-hand mercury vapor.
Mercury-free, mercury-safe and holistic dentists:
http://toxicteeth.org/dentistsDoctorsProducts.aspx
http://iabdm.org/location/
http://dentalwellness4u.com/freeservices/find_dentists.html
http://holisticdental.org/find-a-holistic-dentist
http://iaomt.org
Remove heavy metals and other toxins with Zeolite, a 100% natural mineral. http://thegoodinside.com/6-big-health-benefits-of-zeolite http://youtube.com/view_play_list?p=1FE7FFE93593A517
Chelation therapy can also remove heavy metals from the body. http://awakennutrition.com/cleanse-home
http://evenbetternow.com/autism.asp
http://awakennutrition.com/about-chelation
http://awakennutrition.com/testimonial
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More information:
http://mercuryexposure.info
http://mercuryfreenow.com
http://rescuedentist.co.nz/amalgam
http://naturaldentistry.us/our-stance-on-the-hot-dental-topics http://alternativesmagazine.com/41/rubin.html
http://talkinternational.com
http://toxicteeth.org
http://healingcancernaturally.com/toxic-root-canals-amalgam-etc.html http://dentalmercuryvictims.blogspot.com
http://curezone.com/dental
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
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