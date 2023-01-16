Dr. Shimon Yanowitz Is Concerned Because He Discovered In His Own Blood The Same Self-Assembled Nano-Structures He Had Observed In Injections When He Himself Was Not Injected

413 views 2

Puretrauma357

Published Yesterday | Comments Published Yesterday | Download MP3 Subscribe (1365)

Dr. Shimon Yanowitz Is Concerned Because He Discovered In His Own Blood The Same Self-Assembled Nano-Structures He Had Observed In Injections When He Himself Was Not Injected



Keywords dr shimon yanowitz is concerned because he discovered in his own blood the same self-assembled nano-structures he had observed in injections when he himself was not injected