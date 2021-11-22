Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been missing, tennis world expressing concerns about her safety

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11/18/2021 Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been missing after making sexual assault allegations against the former vice premier Zhang Gaoli. Famous tennis players speak out for her and express concerns about her safety. The Chinese State media published Peng’s email to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), in which Peng claimed she was not missing. She was just resting at home, and everything is fine. The WTA cast doubt on the authenticity of this email and expressed new concerns about Peng’s safety.