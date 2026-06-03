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ALL COMEDIANS 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
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Gilbert Gottfried (1955–2022)

Evidence Found

Tier 1 — Direct Statement (Gottfried himself, recorded):

- JRE #1729 https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=S4CvHquOG5s&t=421s — November 4, 2021: Gottfried told Joe Rogan he received two COVID vaccine doses and a booster shot

- He stated: "Yeah, I got the two regular shots and I even got the booster." — indicating he was aggressively pro-vaccine

- He revealed he'd never been infected with COVID and was double-vaxxed and boosted

Mainstream framing narrative:

 "Died of a heart problem caused by an inherited muscular dystrophy disease." — PolitiFact

 No mention of vaccination context.What the official narrative omits:

- He got the booster ~November 2021

- He died ~5 months later from ventricular tachycardia — a heart rhythm issue

- Myotonic dystrophy type 2 is a pre-existing condition affecting cardiac tissue

- The mRNA vaccine has documented cardiac effects — including arrhythmia triggers in vulnerable populations

- The combination of a known cardiac vulnerability + a cardiac-adjacent trigger = a question nobody in the official record asks


Bottom line: Was he vaccinated? Yes. Was he boosted? Yes. Was he pro-vaccine? Yes.

Keywords
norm macdonaldbob sagetgilbert gottfrieddave coulierjeff ross
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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