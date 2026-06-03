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Gilbert Gottfried (1955–2022)
Evidence Found
Tier 1 — Direct Statement (Gottfried himself, recorded):
- JRE #1729 https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=S4CvHquOG5s&t=421s — November 4, 2021: Gottfried told Joe Rogan he received two COVID vaccine doses and a booster shot
- He stated: "Yeah, I got the two regular shots and I even got the booster." — indicating he was aggressively pro-vaccine
- He revealed he'd never been infected with COVID and was double-vaxxed and boosted
Mainstream framing narrative:
"Died of a heart problem caused by an inherited muscular dystrophy disease." — PolitiFact
No mention of vaccination context.What the official narrative omits:
- He got the booster ~November 2021
- He died ~5 months later from ventricular tachycardia — a heart rhythm issue
- Myotonic dystrophy type 2 is a pre-existing condition affecting cardiac tissue
- The mRNA vaccine has documented cardiac effects — including arrhythmia triggers in vulnerable populations
- The combination of a known cardiac vulnerability + a cardiac-adjacent trigger = a question nobody in the official record asks
Bottom line: Was he vaccinated? Yes. Was he boosted? Yes. Was he pro-vaccine? Yes.