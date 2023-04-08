https://gettr.com/post/p2dqc8m3522

4/6/2023 【Nicole with Brandon Straka】America can’t be considered a country with true freedom until Mr. Miles Guo is released. We must not lose hope, as people around the world are waking up to government overreach that is trying to restrict our liberties and fighting back against it.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/6/2023 【妮可采访Brandon Straka】美国在郭先生获得自由前不再是个自由之地。但是我们不要放弃希望，因为全世界的人都正在起来反抗这种企图限制我们自由权利的政府越权。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平






