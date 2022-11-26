A 58-Year-Old Father of a Beijing Resident Died Due to Lack of Emergency Treatment Because of Zero-COVID Policy

https://gnews.org/articles/534973
Summary：11/23/2022 CNN: A Beijing resident blames Zero-Covid policy on his father's death. His father needed emergency help during lockdown. No one could go out to drive him 5 min away to the hospital. When the ambulance finally arrived an hour later, it was too late. Outrages in China are mounting over the human costs of the country's draconian Zero-COVID policy.
