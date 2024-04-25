Create New Account
The Michael Knowles Show - They want to put Elon Musk in jail.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2241 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

The Michael Knowles Show - They want to put Elon Musk in jail.  I mentioned last January in a long X thread that liberal globalists were attempting to "shape the future of media" through a political technology called "Safety by Design," which was being pushed by the World Economic Forum and the Australian government. 


Unfortunately, we have seen this being implemented through the censorship of all kinds of posts on X, with some Australian globalists wanting to censor posts outside of the country. Elon Musk doesn't believe that they have the right to do so. Now one Australian senator is calling for Elon Musk to be imprisoned. 

Keywords
free speechinternet censorshipelon muskthe michael knowles show

logo

