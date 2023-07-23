Create New Account
Democrats Try to Censor RFK Jr. in Anti-Censorship Committee
Published Yesterday

1984 was supposed to be a warning, not a blueprint for the future, but Democrats in Congress went full O'Brien on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Congress this past week.  The gaslighting was thick, but RFK held his own.

politicscongressional hearingprinciplesgaslighting

