Defining The Lost & Manipulated Generative Principle of True Care Europa | Natural Law Roundtable 5
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
6 views • 5 months ago

Another cool roundtable with a conscious conversation about CARE.. It might sound simple, uninteresting and maybe even cheesy to some, but guess what? It matters more than most realize. Why? Because most people are not operating from a place of true care, that open heart-based intelligence.. Check my livestreams section cuz I recently played my mix that covers thiss topic quite extensively in a musical & lyrical approach.. taplink: ENL much respects to Kris Nelson who hooked me up with some of his slides that I incorporated in the video edits.. evolveconsciousness.org PEACE

Keywords
moralitygenesisnatural lawcarecompassionhermeticgenerative principleeternal principles
