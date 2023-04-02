In 2017, when Miles Guo was about to drop the bombs on the CCP’s top officials’ crimes against humanity, Voice of America abruptly cut off his live interview due to the pressure from the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2d9nw62fef

03/30/2023 Nicole's interview with Ann Vandersteel: In 2017, when Miles Guo was about to drop the bombs on the CCP’s top government officials’ crimes against humanity, Voice of America abruptly cut off his live interview due to the pressure from the CCP. Miles Guo was also supposed to give a speech back in 2017 at Hudson Institute, to show an exclusive document of the “13579 plan”, which was the CCP's plan to take down America. But Hudson Institute canceled that speech. The reason behind all this is the CCP's money working. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





03/30/2023 妮可接受Ann Vandersteel采访：2017年，当郭文贵先生要投下重磅炸弹——揭露中共高官反人类罪行时，美国之音迫于中共的压力突然中断了郭文贵的现场采访；而当他本应于2017年在哈德逊研究所发表演讲，展示中共摧毁美国的“13579计划”时，哈德逊研究所也取消了那个演讲。这一切的背后都是中共的金钱在作祟。#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



