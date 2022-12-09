Create New Account
Before The Surface Of The Earth, Jesus Created Wisdom - Proverbs 8:24
ibugullc
Published 17 hours ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Before The Surface Of The Earth, Jesus Created Wisdom.

Proverbs 8:24 (NIV).

24) When there were no watery depths, I was given birth,

when there were no springs overflowing with water;

25) before the mountains were settled in place,

before the hills, I was given birth,

26) before he made the world or its fields

or any of the dust of the earth.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus created Wisdom before the surface waters

and the stabilized mountains and the dry land.

https://pc1.tiny.us/39tftxbr

