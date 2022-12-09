Welcome To Proverbs Club.Before The Surface Of The Earth, Jesus Created Wisdom.
Proverbs 8:24 (NIV).
24) When there were no watery depths, I was given birth,
when there were no springs overflowing with water;
25) before the mountains were settled in place,
before the hills, I was given birth,
26) before he made the world or its fields
or any of the dust of the earth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus created Wisdom before the surface waters
and the stabilized mountains and the dry land.
https://pc1.tiny.us/39tftxbr
