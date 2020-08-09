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Beirut: shots, teargas and flames as anti-government protests grow
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49 views • August 09, 2020
Lebanese riot police fired teargas at demonstrators in Beirut on Saturday and shots were heard in growing protests over this week's devastating explosion. Scores of protesters have taken to the streets calling for the government to be punished for their negligence that protesters say led to Tuesday's gigantic explosion that killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000.
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