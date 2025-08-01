BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Former FBI Agent: "People Have NO IDEA How Serious This Is Going To Be..."
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
334 views • 2 days ago

Former FBI agent John Guandolo talks about the main objectives of the Islamic world, and it isn't good... #IslamExposed

STEVE'S TAKE: Not for nothing, but this guy was working at the F.B.I. and knew a bunch of crazy jihadists, were here in America and being ignored by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, and he just kept working keeping his job for that paycheck, knowing that we could all die from terrorist attacks, and only now is telling us, because he probably gets paid to do speaking events. And everybody props him up like he's some wonderful man for now telling us years later? I don't know how people don't see it the way I see it, but that's how I see it.

We are in some SERIOUS trouble and we aren't going to talk or video our way out of this.

WE NEED TO FIGHT NOW❗️

Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEuypwOpdjQ

corruptionfbideep stateislamdhsamerican patriots for god and countrynational security threatjohn guandoloamerica under attackinvasion of americareawaken americafbi whistleblowerfbi insidersahartv
