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Pauls UFO video Topics - MUFON messed up capturing PROOF of TR3b and Greys in 2010]-OT Chan Live#366
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132 views • February 01, 2021
#UFO #UFOs #MUFON #STARGATE #ALIENS #TR3b #triangle #Greys
Topics;-
1) Gen Chat WOOHOO - Bitchute over 1000 members - followers - subs
2) Re-Cap Google Earth and the 3D option for showing the alleged
Stargate and I add more reasons I call it BUNK and who did the
3D over lays exactly
3) A Re-Listen to Chase Kloetzke MUFON case of the century
where she totally messed up the SMOKING GUN evidence of alien
Greys and TR3b/Triangle craft of the CENTURY
4) Talk about watching my old episodes on Hopi Goblins Hellier
and Kentucky area and 37th parallel hot spot
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics;-
1) Gen Chat WOOHOO - Bitchute over 1000 members - followers - subs
2) Re-Cap Google Earth and the 3D option for showing the alleged
Stargate and I add more reasons I call it BUNK and who did the
3D over lays exactly
3) A Re-Listen to Chase Kloetzke MUFON case of the century
where she totally messed up the SMOKING GUN evidence of alien
Greys and TR3b/Triangle craft of the CENTURY
4) Talk about watching my old episodes on Hopi Goblins Hellier
and Kentucky area and 37th parallel hot spot
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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