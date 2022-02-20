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Jesus Will Avenge The Godly - Proverbs 20:22 (NIV)
22 Do not say, “I’ll pay you back for this wrong!”
Wait for the Lord, and he will avenge you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Forgive, and you will be forgiven.
Luke 6:37(c) (NIV)
Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves,
but rather give place unto wrath:
for it is written, Vengeance is mine;
I will repay, saith the Lord.
Romans 12:19 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/ntuzedfj
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