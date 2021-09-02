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Joe Rogan Uses Ivermectin To Beat Covid
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895 views • September 02, 2021
Sept 1, 2021
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Alex Jones reacts to a viral Joe Rogan Instagram video where Joe admits to successfully using ivermectin in his covid regimen.
“Now is the Time to Use Ivermectin,” Tokyo’s Medical Assoc. Chairman Recommends Ivermectin to All Doctors to Treat Covid: https://www.infowars.com/posts/now-is-the-time-to-use-ivermectin-tokyos-medical-assoc-chairman-recommends-ivermectin-to-all-doctors-to-treat-covid/
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus: https://apnews.com/article/health-united-nations-ap-top-news-pakistan-international-news-7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
https://banned.video/watch?id=6130044606d02f01a98f3da6
Hot Videos
Alex Jones reacts to a viral Joe Rogan Instagram video where Joe admits to successfully using ivermectin in his covid regimen.
“Now is the Time to Use Ivermectin,” Tokyo’s Medical Assoc. Chairman Recommends Ivermectin to All Doctors to Treat Covid: https://www.infowars.com/posts/now-is-the-time-to-use-ivermectin-tokyos-medical-assoc-chairman-recommends-ivermectin-to-all-doctors-to-treat-covid/
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus: https://apnews.com/article/health-united-nations-ap-top-news-pakistan-international-news-7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
https://banned.video/watch?id=6130044606d02f01a98f3da6
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