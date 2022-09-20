Hard Heads & The Non-Ego Ego - Are You Creating Religions?

We can express this time-to-time, so it is important to become aware of it. When we express it, whether on audio, video or comment sections, we may show sign of allegiance to one thing or another, and we can also become aware of that. Another thing to note is to question if you are on the offense or defense, because arguably you don't need to be in either. Work IN yourself and work WITHIN people if you want things to work OUT. Helpful Video On Ego: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHFD2ycNsBs & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozu9Jd_Fm-I All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://youtu.be/8nYh4tPy9aw & https://nita.one/summitguidelines Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #ego #egotistic #hardhead #cognitivedissonance #naturallaw #religion #balance #spirituality #mentalism #mentalhealth