InfoWars - Military Psyop Expert Reveals The Dark Truth Of The Failed Wagner Coup - 6-25-2023

Scott Bennett, former military psyop operative, joins the show to discuss the dark implications behind the failed Wagner coup. You can find Scott and his work at www.globalfreedomtv.com
The Infowars Store is thriving and providing YOU with products you need at the lowest price! See for yourself!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.