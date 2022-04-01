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All In The Family
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165 views • April 01, 2022
[Bidan] Family Tie$
* They’re letting Hunter be the fall guy; and using that as a smokescreen to cover for Joe.
* It’s one giant containment operation.
* The media and DC system are all behind it.
* The Biden family’s ties to China go way back.
* China paid Hunter and Jim Biden nearly $4M.
* Hunter is connected to imprisoned Chinese national.
* Chinese company gave Hunter $1M for legal fees.
* The facts are out in the open.
* The big guy was always involved — and now he’s compromised.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 31 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302480485001
* They’re letting Hunter be the fall guy; and using that as a smokescreen to cover for Joe.
* It’s one giant containment operation.
* The media and DC system are all behind it.
* The Biden family’s ties to China go way back.
* China paid Hunter and Jim Biden nearly $4M.
* Hunter is connected to imprisoned Chinese national.
* Chinese company gave Hunter $1M for legal fees.
* The facts are out in the open.
* The big guy was always involved — and now he’s compromised.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 31 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302480485001
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