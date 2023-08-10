Create New Account
The US received Another Resounding Slap from Russia┃Victoria Nuland Was Severely Humiliated in Niger
Published 14 hours ago

The successes of the Russian army on the battlefield give confidence to developing countries, which have increasingly begun to demonstrate their defiance of Western values and the influence of Western countries led by the United States. Seeing how the collective West has been unable to cope with Russia for more than a year, developing countries, including African countries, realized that they have a powerful defense in the person of Russia, which can come to the rescue at any moment and save them from the tenacious clutches of Western colonialists.

