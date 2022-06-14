We Are Winning the War | Making Sense of the Madness

We are winning the information war!





Check out this clip of John Michael Chambers as he speaks at the Rock the Red conference!





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews John Michael Chambers about some exciting AMP Updates!





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3zysIAx

Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!



