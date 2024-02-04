Israel, Middle East War, Rulers and Prophecy

What do 2 Kings 24 and Ezekiel 38 have in common, and how do they apply to us today? With war on our doorstep and evil governments in control, what can we do to protect ourselves and our families? God gives us hope and direction in His word.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.