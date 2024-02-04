Create New Account
Israel, Middle East War, Rulers and Prophecy
PastorRuth
What do 2 Kings 24 and Ezekiel 38 have in common, and how do they apply to us today? With war on our doorstep and evil governments in control, what can we do to protect ourselves and our families? God gives us hope and direction in His word.

Keywords
biblegodeviljesusprophecyisraelwarrulershope

