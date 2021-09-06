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How The Biden Family Will Profit From Afghanistan
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114 views • September 06, 2021
Our Resident in the White House 000 Joe and his crime family are going to profit from the Afghanistan Debacle. We break it down for you in this story. The show was previously recorded live. If you would like to join us for the live taping of our shows subscribe on brighteon.com/channel/billmoss and you will receive a notice before we do a live show with callers.
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People in California and Oregon are in desperate need of drinking water if you want to donate click the links below. Below those linkd you will find all the places we air our shows on.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lassen Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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