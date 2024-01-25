Prime Minister of Slovakia - "Since the Maidan, Ukraine has come under full US Control" - Imagine Mexico coming under Russian Control - what would the US do?"

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia
💬 "Since the Maidan, Ukraine has come under full US control. Ukraine is not a sovereign country but a dependent one. Imagine Mexico coming under Russian control - what would the US do?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.