WEF Insider Klaus Schwab Facing Death Penalty for 'Crimes Against Humanity'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3289 followers
126 views • 11 months ago

The People's Voice


June 3, 2024


- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/


-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


Leading globalists are set to be sacrificed on the altar of public outrage for their roles in the Covid plandemic, according to an International Criminal Court insider who revealed that preparations are underway for Crimes Against Humanity Nuremberg 2.0 trials at the ICC in the Hague.


The globalist elite have done their best to unleash hell on earth in the last four years but we the people have held strong, maintained our dignity, and exposed their lies, one by one.


Our abusers have been backed into a corner and they are being forced to admit to the lies they’ve spun. They want us to forgive and forget but we are not going to let that happen.


The most senior members of the global elite are now acting like rats leaving a sinking ship and it’s our job to make sure they do not get away.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4z5gou-wef-insider-klaus-schwab-facing-death-penalty-for-crimes-against-humanity.html

Keywords
israelnetanyahucrimes against humanitygazaiccinternational criminal courtworld economic forumwefklaus schwabthe peoples voice
