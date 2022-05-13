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UK's Straight Talking Mark Steyn Channel, Jab Compensation.
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70 views • May 13, 2022
UK's Straight Talking Mark Steyn Channel, Jab Compensation.
This is an excerpt from the hour + long show.
https://rumble.com/v14khzv-uks-straight-talking-mark-steyn-channel-jab-compensation..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/2JhM3YB7lyg
Jab Compensation, A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mark Steyn, Jab Compensation, Straight Talk
This is an excerpt from the hour + long show.
https://rumble.com/v14khzv-uks-straight-talking-mark-steyn-channel-jab-compensation..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/2JhM3YB7lyg
Jab Compensation, A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mark Steyn, Jab Compensation, Straight Talk
Keywords
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