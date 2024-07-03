Orbán on a peace path. Different threats from different cultures. Le Pen fail. Propaganda tricks

#Hungary #EU #business #propaganda #history





Correction: Europa The Last Battle is from 2017, and CATL aims to sell their electric plan in 2028.





And a big leaved oak. I did say "ashes" when I meant "aspens", but it wasn't wrong.





Oups video, OK texts, oak image and old links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/orban-on-a-peace-path



