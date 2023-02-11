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Rep Byron Donalds Crushes Ex-Twitter Fascist Yoel Roth at Congressional Hearing #TwitterFiles Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) crushes Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter and current fascist, about why Twitter 1.0 censored tweets of "non-consensual nude photos of Hunter Biden" that the Biden campaign had flagged as a violation of its policy. After Roth state the Biden team never communicated with them.....
Source: https://rumble.com/v28stka-rep-byron-donalds-crushes-ex-twitter-fascist-yoel-roth.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11