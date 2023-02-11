Rep Byron Donalds Crushes Ex-Twitter Fascist Yoel Roth at Congressional Hearing #TwitterFiles Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) crushes Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter and current fascist, about why Twitter 1.0 censored tweets of "non-consensual nude photos of Hunter Biden" that the Biden campaign had flagged as a violation of its policy. After Roth state the Biden team never communicated with them.....
Source: https://rumble.com/v28stka-rep-byron-donalds-crushes-ex-twitter-fascist-yoel-roth.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.